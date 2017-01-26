Make room on your sash and in your stash. Chem Scout is an indica bred from crossing Chem 91 with GSC. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene, and Limonene produce serious herbal, earthy aromas with similar flavors of nostalgic skunkiness. You may feel uplifted with potential euphoria that unfolds into a general calm. It might be time for some snacks and a date with your favorite corner of the couch.

Cresco Rest Live Resin Budder is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

