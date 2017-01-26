About this product
Chem Scout Indica Live Resin Budder 2g
by Cresco
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Chem Scout, bred by IC Collective, is an indica-dominant strain that took 1st place in the 2014 High Times Cannabis Cup in San Fransisco. This cross between Chemdawg 91 and Girl Scout Cookies delivers a blast of cerebral euphoria that tapers into full-body relaxation with time.
