Chem X​ is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing 91 Chemdawg, GSC, and Tropicana Cookies #1. Top terpenes Terpinolene, β-Myrcene, and Linalool blend together to make strong aromas of gas, pine, and funky onion. A whole host of uplifting effects may come along with element X: energy, happiness, creativity, and focus.

Cresco Rise Live Resin Sauce is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

