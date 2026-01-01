About this product
Experience three limited-run Liquid Live Resin strain blends from Cresco that will take your every summer moment higher, from sunup to sundown.
Cherry Boardwalk blends Lemon Cherry Drop and Gelato Zafari so you can soak up the most of your summer hangs or strolls in the sun. Its terp profile is led by Limonene, Myrcene, and Caryophyllene, which brings a sweet fruitiness and a relaxed but uplifted sensation.
Cherry Boardwalk blends Lemon Cherry Drop and Gelato Zafari so you can soak up the most of your summer hangs or strolls in the sun. Its terp profile is led by Limonene, Myrcene, and Caryophyllene, which brings a sweet fruitiness and a relaxed but uplifted sensation.
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About this product
Experience three limited-run Liquid Live Resin strain blends from Cresco that will take your every summer moment higher, from sunup to sundown.
Cherry Boardwalk blends Lemon Cherry Drop and Gelato Zafari so you can soak up the most of your summer hangs or strolls in the sun. Its terp profile is led by Limonene, Myrcene, and Caryophyllene, which brings a sweet fruitiness and a relaxed but uplifted sensation.
Cherry Boardwalk blends Lemon Cherry Drop and Gelato Zafari so you can soak up the most of your summer hangs or strolls in the sun. Its terp profile is led by Limonene, Myrcene, and Caryophyllene, which brings a sweet fruitiness and a relaxed but uplifted sensation.
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About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
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