Experience three limited-run Liquid Live Resin strain blends from Cresco that will take your every summer moment higher, from sunup to sundown.



Cherry Boardwalk blends Cherry AK with Trainwreck so you can soak up the most of your summer hangs or strolls in the sun. Its terp profile is led by Limonene, Myrcene, and Caryophyllene, which brings a sweet fruitiness and a relaxed but uplifted sensation.