Chocolate OG Indica Live Resin Budder 0.5g

by Cresco
IndicaTHC 12%CBD —
About this product

Dark, milk, white: all of it’s good. Chocolate OG, an indica bred from crossing True OG with Chocolate Rain, is smile-inducing delight. Top terpenes Myrcene, Pinene, and Limonene fuse together to create quite a unique aroma of nuts, coffee grounds, and hints of citrus with some earthy funk underneath. Like any good cocoa-based gift, you may feel giggly, uplifted, and relaxed (maybe even aroused). ​
Cresco Rest Live Resin Budder is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

About this strain

Chocolate OG by is another chocolatey genetic cross from THClones. This strain was created through the union of pungent parent strains True OG and Chocolate Rain. Its indica-dominant genetics offer relaxing qualities that get heavier with continued consumption. Giggly euphoria and bright citrus/grapefruit aromas speak to traditional OG attributes inherited from True OG. The taste takes on a cheesy, nutty flavor upon combustion, leaving a savory note on the palate.    

About this brand

Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

