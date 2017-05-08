Dark, milk, white: all of it’s good. Chocolate OG, an indica bred from crossing True OG with Chocolate Rain, is smile-inducing delight. Top terpenes Myrcene, Pinene, and Limonene fuse together to create quite a unique aroma of nuts, coffee grounds, and hints of citrus with some earthy funk underneath. Like any good cocoa-based gift, you may feel giggly, uplifted, and relaxed (maybe even aroused). ​

Cresco Rest Live Resin Sauce is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A jelly-like consistency compRestd of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

