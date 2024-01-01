Chocolate Oranges | Indica LLR Cartridge [500mg]

by Cresco
THC —CBD —

About this product

Getting its name from its orange chocolate aroma, Chocolate Oranges is a heavy indica strain known for its potent punch of sleepiness and relaxation. Opening a jar of this flower is like peeling back the layers of a chocolate covered orange.

500mg pure Rest Liquid Live Resin (LLR) cartridge crafted from premium fresh frozen flower.

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cresco
Cresco
Shop products
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

Find our products at a dispensary near you.
