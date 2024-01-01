Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.



Chunky Diesel's purple tinted, oversized, trichome-covered buds deliver a clear energetic effect perfect for patients looking to enhance both the productivity and pleasantness of their day. This strain has a calming and relaxing effect without inducing heavy fatigue.

