A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. This hybrid blend crosses the sativa dominant Cindy White with the hybrid strain Apple Gelato to create a sweet, citrusy profile with a hint of pine. Consumers may feel a happy relaxation after using this blend without strong sedative effects.



Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge.



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.

