A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. This blend of Cindy White with Diamonds & Gold creates this hybrid strain that may provide consumers with a euphoric, happy experience while tasting the pungent, citrusy notes of its parent strains. If you need a pick-me-up, this may be a great blend for you!



Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sauce available in 1g and .5g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen canabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.