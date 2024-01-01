A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. This blend of Cindy White with Diamonds & Gold creates this hybrid strain that may provide consumers with a euphoric, happy experience while tasting the pungent, citrusy notes of its parent strains. If you need a pick-me-up, this may be a great blend for you!



Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge.



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.

Show more