Cinnamon Milk is a three-way hybrid strain that displays traits from Mochi Gelato, Jet Fuel Gelato, and Apples and Bananas. Top terpenes Linalool, Limonene, and Caryophyllene create overwhelmingly sweet fruity aromas and flavors. A serious potential boost in mood and creativity are staples of this strain, as well as physical relief. Sound sweet enough for you?

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

