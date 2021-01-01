About this product

A new offering from Cresco, Citrus Daydream will have you dreaming for more! A cross between Lemon Bean and Firewalker OG, this Sativa strain may have you feeling focused, creative, and uplifted. Main terpenes such as Myrcene, Limonene, and Linalool create a taste and aroma profile that features hops, cinnamon, orange, lavender, and chamomile.



Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Linalool

Flavor: Hops, Cinnamon, Orange, Lavender, Chamomile

Reported Effects: Uplifting, Focus, Creative



Cresco Rise Live Resin Budder available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.