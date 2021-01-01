About this product

A new offering from Cresco, Citrus Daydream will have you dreaming for more! A cross between Lemon Bean and Firewalker OG, this Sativa strain may have you feeling focused, creative, and uplifted. Main terpenes such as Myrcene, Limonene, and Linalool create a taste and aroma profile that features hops, cinnamon, orange, lavender, and chamomile.



Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Linalool

Flavor: Hops, Cinnamon, Orange, Lavender, Chamomile

Reported Effects: Uplifting, Focus, Creative



Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.