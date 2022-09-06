About this product
Popular parent strain Han Solo Burger has been crossed with Open Pollination 10 to create this sativa strain from Cresco Labs, Cold as Ice! Notes of citrus, cinnamon, hops, lavender, and pine stem from a terpene profile consisting of Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Linalool. Patients may expect general uplifting and relaxing effects, leading to a sense of calm.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
