Parent strains Chem 4 and Starfighter have teamed up for this new sativa strain from Cresco Labs, Copper Chem! These dense, stacked light and dark green buds with purple and gold hues boast top terpenes Caryophyllene, Terpinolene, and Humulene. Super citrusy, fruity aromas with notes of wood, pine, and herbs are featured while earthy, citrus, and wood flavor notes with notable sweetness can be expected upon exhale. You may expect desirable uplifting and euphoric effects that lead to a sense of relaxation that takes over the body.
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
