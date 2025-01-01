Gum Drop Buttonz crosses Pineapple Under the Sea with Citrus Blossoms for classic holiday flavors like sugary sweetness and red berries. You may feel the cheer with top terpenes Myrcene and Limonene, with potential benefits like physical relief and an uplifted mood, while staying nice and relaxed. Be sure to check out the rest of the limited-run Holiday Liquid Live Resin collection.