Get a taste of holidays past with this cross of (White Truffle x Kush Mintz) and (Ice Cream Cake x Animal Mintz). Sweet cookie, cakey flavors bake together thanks to top terpenes Caryophyllene and Limonene, and just like dessert, you may feel calm, content and maybe couch-lock. Be sure to check out the rest of the limited-run Holiday Liquid Live Resin collection.