Bearilla Biscuits is a beautifully balanced strain that crosses Maltese Orange with Caribbean Cookies. A sweet trio of top terpenes β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, and Limonene bake together to form aromas of tropical oranges, lemon, and creamy gas with flavors that become a little more orange and funky. As you get into a more tropical state of mind, you may feel a sense of joyousness and general uplift in mood.



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.