Billy Ocean is a hybrid that comes from crossing Forbidden Z with Caribbean Cookies to delightful results. A terpene profile led Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene, and Linalool result in a combination of tropical plum candy flavors. Let the waves of potentially joyous, cerebral, and physical sensations wash over you as Billy changes the tides.



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.