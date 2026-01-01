Bluegrass Nerds is an indica-leaning strain that crosses Blue Sherb with Zkittlez. Main terpenes Limonene, Linalool, and Myrcene create sweet gassy aromas with more sugar and fruit-forward flavors. You may experience a strong sense of physical heaviness.



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.