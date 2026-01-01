Bob Hope is a shining sativa-leaning strain that results from crossing Super Lemon Haze with Durban Biscotti. As lead terpenes β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, and Limonene produce the doughy, sugary flavors of a fresh pastry, you may potentially fill with hope and feel uplifting sensations, a cerebral buzz, physical lightness, and motivation.



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.