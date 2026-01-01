Canal Street Runtz is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Pre-64 Runtz with THC Bomb. Main terpenes Caryophyllene, Myrcene and Humulene ripen into aromas of tropical fruits, berry syrup, creamy sweetness, and earthy spice with flavors of sugary fruit, earthy gas, and a creamy finish. Map things out with a potentially long-lasting uplift in mood and body-heavy sensations.



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.