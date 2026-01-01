Chimera Junky is a balanced strain bred from crossing Chimera with Cap Junky to the sweetest results. Main terpenes like Limonene, Caryophyllene and Linalool meld into aromas of sugary, fruity breakfast cereal that fittingly transforms into flavors of burnt sugar. As the rush hits, you may feel a classic, sativa-like rush of energy and clarity that unfolds into a more traditional hybrid sense of balance and uplifted mood.



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.