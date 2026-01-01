Cumberland Oasis is a sativa-leaning strain that crosses GMO with Gush Mints. Main terpenes Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene combine to produce sweet, gassy aromas complemented by earthy flavors of garlic and scallions. You may experience a wave of physical sensation.



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.