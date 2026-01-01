About this product
Gush Mints is an indica-leaning strain that embodies three parent strains: Kush Mints, F1 Durb, and Gushers. Main terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool produce sharp aromas of burnt rubber, epoxy, and diesel with similar, slightly sweeter flavors. You may experience a far-reaching wave of physical sensation, as well as a more upbeat mood with a cerebral buzz.
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Gush Mints is an indica-leaning strain that embodies three parent strains: Kush Mints, F1 Durb, and Gushers. Main terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool produce sharp aromas of burnt rubber, epoxy, and diesel with similar, slightly sweeter flavors. You may experience a far-reaching wave of physical sensation, as well as a more upbeat mood with a cerebral buzz.
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Notice a problem?Report this item