Gush Mints is an indica-leaning strain that embodies three parent strains: Kush Mints, F1 Durb, and Gushers. Main terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool produce sharp aromas of burnt rubber, epoxy, and diesel with similar, slightly sweeter flavors. You may experience a far-reaching wave of physical sensation, as well as a more upbeat mood with a cerebral buzz.



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.