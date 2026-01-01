Indigo is a delightful indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Blue Limonene with Molotov Cocktail. A rich terpene profile led by β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Nerolidol create unique aromas of gas and strawberries as well as flavors of funk and citrus. As you find your shade, you may experience a centering wave of physical calm, as well as a potential uplift in mood.



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.