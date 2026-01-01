About this product
Indigo is a delightful indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Blue Limonene with Molotov Cocktail. A rich terpene profile led by β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Nerolidol create unique aromas of gas and strawberries as well as flavors of funk and citrus. As you find your shade, you may experience a centering wave of physical calm, as well as a potential uplift in mood.
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.
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About this product
Indigo is a delightful indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Blue Limonene with Molotov Cocktail. A rich terpene profile led by β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Nerolidol create unique aromas of gas and strawberries as well as flavors of funk and citrus. As you find your shade, you may experience a centering wave of physical calm, as well as a potential uplift in mood.
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.
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About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
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