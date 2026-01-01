Lemon Sportif is a sativa-leaning cross of three strains: Lemon Tree, Skorange, and THC Bomb. Main terpenes such as Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Pinene team up to create strong aromas of citrus and diesel alongside a sweeter, lemon sports drink flavor profile. This strain's perfect for staying active, as you may potentially be hit with a strong upbeat, energetic, and creative wave.



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.