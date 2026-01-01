About this product
Lemon Sportif is a sativa-leaning cross of three strains: Lemon Tree, Skorange, and THC Bomb. Main terpenes such as Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Pinene team up to create strong aromas of citrus and diesel alongside a sweeter, lemon sports drink flavor profile. This strain's perfect for staying active, as you may potentially be hit with a strong upbeat, energetic, and creative wave.
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.
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About this product
Lemon Sportif is a sativa-leaning cross of three strains: Lemon Tree, Skorange, and THC Bomb. Main terpenes such as Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Pinene team up to create strong aromas of citrus and diesel alongside a sweeter, lemon sports drink flavor profile. This strain's perfect for staying active, as you may potentially be hit with a strong upbeat, energetic, and creative wave.
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.
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About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
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