Mango Mintality is a sativa-leaning strain that comes from crossing Mango Haze with Gush Mints. A truly delightful terpene profile led by β-Myrcene, β-Ocimene, and β-Caryophyllene swirl classic aromas of earthy, spicy funk with ripe mangoes alongside flavors of creamy diesel. As you unpeel the mango, you may experience a strong physical wave while also potentially getting an upbeat feeling. Let the sweetness make way for stillness.



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.