About this product
Pineapple Breeze is a funky, energetic sativa-dominant strain bred from crossing Caribbean Cookies with Grandi Guava. Main terpenes like Myrcene, Caryophyllene and Limonene ripen into a tropical twist of overripe pineapple aromas and funky, rich fermented fruit flavors. You might get hit with an energetic upbeat rush that comes on strong, so this breeze has plenty of potential to become a gust that gives you the push you need.
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.
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About this product
Pineapple Breeze is a funky, energetic sativa-dominant strain bred from crossing Caribbean Cookies with Grandi Guava. Main terpenes like Myrcene, Caryophyllene and Limonene ripen into a tropical twist of overripe pineapple aromas and funky, rich fermented fruit flavors. You might get hit with an energetic upbeat rush that comes on strong, so this breeze has plenty of potential to become a gust that gives you the push you need.
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.
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About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
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