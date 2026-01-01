Pineapple Breeze is a funky, energetic sativa-dominant strain bred from crossing Caribbean Cookies with Grandi Guava. Main terpenes like Myrcene, Caryophyllene and Limonene ripen into a tropical twist of overripe pineapple aromas and funky, rich fermented fruit flavors. You might get hit with an energetic upbeat rush that comes on strong, so this breeze has plenty of potential to become a gust that gives you the push you need.



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.