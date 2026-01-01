Pinnacle is an indica-leaning strain at its best. Pinnacle crosses Slurty3 with Gush Mints and features top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Limonene & a-Humulene, which raise an array of creamy and sugary aromas with strong undertones of gas (the flavor profile's similar, too). When you reach the peak, you may experience a comforting blend of couchlock and mental zen.



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.