Slurty3 is a balanced strain that crosses Slurricane with Gelato 33. Main terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Humulene combine to create consistent scents and flavors of cream, sweetness, and heavy gasoline. You may begin to experience an intensely relaxing wave wash over that will hit just right if you’re ready to end the day.



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.