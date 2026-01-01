Swoon is a balanced strain that embodies three parent strains: F1 Durb, Gushers, and Street Guru. Main terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene and Myrcene swirl together into strong aromas of warm sweetness and gas alongside floral, sugary flavors. You may experience a wave of heaviness, mental relaxation, and a real uplift in mood.



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.