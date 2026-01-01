About this product
Swoon is a balanced strain that embodies three parent strains: F1 Durb, Gushers, and Street Guru. Main terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene and Myrcene swirl together into strong aromas of warm sweetness and gas alongside floral, sugary flavors. You may experience a wave of heaviness, mental relaxation, and a real uplift in mood.
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.
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About this product
Swoon is a balanced strain that embodies three parent strains: F1 Durb, Gushers, and Street Guru. Main terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene and Myrcene swirl together into strong aromas of warm sweetness and gas alongside floral, sugary flavors. You may experience a wave of heaviness, mental relaxation, and a real uplift in mood.
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.
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About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
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