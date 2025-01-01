About this product
Bred in collaboration with Purple City Genetics, Curacao is a beautifully balanced strain that crosses Maltese Orange with Caribbean Cookies. A sweet trio of top terpenes β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, and Limonene bake together to form aromas of tropical oranges, lemon, and creamy gas with flavors that become a little more orange and funky. As you get into a more tropical state of mind, you may feel a sense of joyousness and general uplift in mood.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
