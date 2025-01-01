Bred in collaboration with Purple City Genetics, Curacao is a beautifully balanced strain that crosses Maltese Orange with Caribbean Cookies. A sweet trio of top terpenes β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, and Limonene bake together to form aromas of tropical oranges, lemon, and creamy gas with flavors that become a little more orange and funky. As you get into a more tropical state of mind, you may feel a sense of joyousness and general uplift in mood.