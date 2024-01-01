Dark Rainbow is a cross between GMO x Rainbow Belts F1. This strain packs a sweet and sour citrusy flavor with spicy earthy pepper on the exhale. The aroma is sweet and lemony with a spicy pepper and herbal overtone. Dark Rainbow may have uplifting effects filled with happiness and euphoria, potentially freeing your brain of stress allowing for the giggles to kick in. This strain is great for daytime use.

--

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

--

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

read more