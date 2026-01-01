About this product
Dew Too is a balanced strain bred from crossing Alien Bubba with Durban. A dynamic duo of top terpenes Caryophyllene and Myrcene combine to create a mix of funky and spicy aromas and flavors of spice, citrus, and florals. As you get some dew in you, a centering, balancing sensation may potentially wash over as you’re ready to get after whatever needs doing.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
