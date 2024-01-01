Director's Cut Hybrid Live Resin Budder 2g

by Cresco
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

This strain is sure to make the cut! Director’s Cut is a cross between classic strains MAC and Lemon Bean, creating this balanced hybrid that may leave you feeling relaxed and stimulated with an overarching uplifting experience. Top terpenes of β-Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Limonene create a hoppy profile with notes of orange, cinnamon, basil, and chamomile.
--
Cresco Refresh Live Resin Budder is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
--
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

About this strain

Director’s Cut is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Larry OG and Crown OG. This strain is a flower product from Crown Genetics, a brand that produces high-quality cannabis strains with exotic flavors and potent effects. Director’s Cut is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Director’s Cut effects include relaxed, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Director’s Cut when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Crown Genetics, Director’s Cut features flavors like hops, orange, and cinnamon. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Director’s Cut typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Director’s Cut is a love child of two classic OG strains that delivers a balanced high with a beautiful scent. It has a pungent aroma with hints of citrus and spice. It produces a smooth and easy body buzz that will allow you to relax while getting things done. Director’s Cut is a great strain for enjoying a happy and hungry mood or easing your mind and body. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Director’s Cut, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

Find our products at a dispensary near you.
