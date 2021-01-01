About this product

This new strain from Cresco is sure to make the cut! Director’s Cut is a cross between classic strains Gelato and Grandpa’s Breath, creating this balanced hybrid that may leave you feeling relaxed and stimulated with an overarching uplifting experience. Top terpenes of β-Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Limonene create a hoppy profile with notes of orange, cinnamon, basil, and chamomile.



Terpenes: β-Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene

Flavor: Hops, Orange, Cinnamon, Basil, Chamomile

Reported Effects: Uplifting, Relaxing, Stimulating



Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.