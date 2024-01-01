This strain is sure to make the cut! Director’s Cut is a cross between classic strains MAC and Lemon Bean, creating this balanced hybrid that may leave you feeling relaxed and stimulated with an overarching uplifting experience. Top terpenes of β-Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Limonene create a hoppy profile with notes of orange, cinnamon, basil, and chamomile.

Cresco Wax is available in 1g. A concentrate that easily breaks apart into smaller-sized pieces. Easy to work with using only your hands.

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

