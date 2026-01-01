About this product
Dosido x OG is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing its namesakes, Do-Si-Dos with OG. Main terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene produce serious aromas of diesel, pine, classic earthy kush, and sweet cookies, alongside sweet and gassy flavors with notes of spice and pine. You may experience a classic mix of effects ideal for unwinding, potentially easing the mind and body and ending your day.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
