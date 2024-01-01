Dulce De Uva​ is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Grape Pie with OG Kush. Top terpenes β-Myrcene, Linalool, and β-Caryophyllene combine to create strong grape candy and heavy gas aromas with some light hints of vanilla and nutmeg. Sit back and find a sweet spot as you may fill up with happiness, relaxation, and giggles.

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

