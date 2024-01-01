Hailing from South Africa, this strain is beloved for its high levels of resin production and bright, robust flavors. Although commonly regarded as being one of the most energetic sativas, some users report Durban to deliver potent physical relief after its initial rush has subsided. Durban is a must-try for any sativa fan.

Cresco Premium Small Flower is ideal if you're looking to make larger purchases of the same strains you know and love. While small in size, Premium Small Flower has a similar potency to its full-sized counterparts.​ ​



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

