Hailing from South Africa, this strain is beloved for its high levels of resin production and bright, robust flavors. Although commonly regarded as being one of the most energetic sativas, some users report Durban to deliver potent physical relief after its initial rush has subsided. Durban is a must-try for any sativa fan.

--

Cresco RSO is Rick Simpson Oil perfected through professionalization. Cresco RSO is a 100% whole flower, single-strain, pure cannabis extract – that means no added terpenes or cannabinoids. Extracted with care and professionalized through industry-leading standards, Cresco RSO is a patient-first product with purity at the forefront. Individual results may vary.

--

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

