Faceoff Kush​ is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Faceoff with Kush Mints. Top terpenes β-Myrcene, Linalool, and α-Pinene provide gassy aromas with touches of hash, floral notes, and spiciness. Lean into potential full body relaxation and happiness as you make your way to the couch, the bed, or anywhere cozy.

Cresco Rest Live Resin Budder is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

