Facetz #8 is a balanced strain bred from crossing Pavé with Gastropop. Main terpenes β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene, and Linalool swirl together and shine to produce aromas of sugary sweetness & diesel and flavors of grape, mint, and cream. Enjoy the ride with a potential initial uplift in energy and mood that may mellow into more general relaxation.
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
