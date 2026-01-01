About this product
Fender Bender is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Sherbie Goes Bananas with Purple Panty Dropper. Main terpenes such as Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and Nerolidol slam together to create citrusy aromas with notes of tropical fruit and herbs, complemented by similar, banana-leaning flavors. You may experience an uplifted mood coupled with physical comfort.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
