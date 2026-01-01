About this product
First Class Runtz is a sativa-leaning strain with a unique lineage mix of GMO, Wedding Cake and Runtz. Main terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Humulene create aromas of vanilla candy, funky diesel, and dough as well as initial flavors of sweet, cream that unfold into a funky gas. As you punch your ticket, you may experience a physically relaxing wave coupled with a potential mental uplift.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
