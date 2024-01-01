About this product
Flan Hybrid Flower 3.5g
About this product
About this strain
Flan is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mochi and Dosidos. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Flan is a creamy and gassy strain that has a sweet and earthy aroma with hints of berry. It has a balanced high that is both relaxing and uplifting. Flan is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Flan effects include feeling focused, giggly, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Flan when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by West Coast Cure, Flan features flavors like cheese, blue cheese, and apricot. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Flan typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Flan is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Flan, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.