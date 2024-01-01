Did someone say dessert? Then go with Flan, an indica bred from crossing Ice Cream Cake with Animal Mints. Top terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Humulene mix to embrace sweet vanilla, mint, and floral scents, with that sweetness and vanilla doubling down in the flavor profile. Muted green buds make a nice base for a fine icing of trichomes and dull, golden hairs. Make some room somewhere comfy, as this one may hit with relaxing, soothing, sleepy, and couch-lock effects with a case of the munchies. Get all your baking materials and enjoy.

--

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

--

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

read more