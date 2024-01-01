Flan Hybrid Live Cartridge 500mg

by Cresco
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Did someone say dessert? Then go with Flan, an indica bred from crossing Ice Cream Cake with Animal Mints. Top terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Humulene mix to embrace sweet vanilla, mint, and floral scents, with that sweetness and vanilla doubling down in the flavor profile. Muted green buds make a nice base for a fine icing of trichomes and dull, golden hairs. Make some room somewhere comfy, as this one may hit with relaxing, soothing, sleepy, and couch-lock effects with a case of the munchies. Get all your baking materials and enjoy.
--
Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.
--
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

About this strain

Flan is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mochi and Dosidos. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Flan is a creamy and gassy strain that has a sweet and earthy aroma with hints of berry. It has a balanced high that is both relaxing and uplifting. Flan is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Flan effects include feeling focused, giggly, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Flan when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by West Coast Cure, Flan features flavors like cheese, blue cheese, and apricot. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Flan typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Flan is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Flan, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cresco
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

